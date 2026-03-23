2026 BCR girls soccer preview

Coach: David Gray (9th season)

Last season: 14-12

Top returning players: Bella Clevenger, jr., F; Xiomi Cortez, sr., D; Keighley Davis, sr., M; Addie Dever, jr., GK; Ava Kyle, jr., M; Chloe Ostrowski, sr., D; Olivia Sandoval, jr., F

Worth noting: The Tigresses look to build off the success of last year’s regional finalists (lost to Mendota 1-0) and and have the firepower to do it. Sandoval and Clevenger are both working their way up PHS’ top 10 goals list. Kyle will also be a big part of the Tigresses offense. Defensively, Dever will move to goalkeeper. Gray said she has worked on her new position over the winter and anticipates “she will do a great job for us.” The defense in front of Dever may need some time to develop, but Gray said the returning two starters, Ostrowski and Cortez “will help the new players along and get there in a short amount of time.” Other returners include seniors Riley Rauh, Kayleigh Sims, Audrey Thompson and juniors Ruby Acker, Keeley Cardosi, Madie Gibson, Ava Hobson and Yocelynn Robledo. ... While the Tigresses have some high expectations for this season, Gray said they will have to work for it. We are really excited to get the season underway. “We have a group of juniors and seniors that have a huge amount of experience at the varsity level. We know we have to continue to put in the work, but we are excited to see what we can do,” he said. ... Sandoval and Davis each scored a goal in a 2-0 win in Saturday’s season opener against Metamora.

DePue-Hall

Coach: Jose Mejia

Last season: 0-12-1

Top returning players: Katelee Barriga, sr.; Kassy Lopez, jr.; Kaylee Paz, sr.; Samantha Nieto, sr.

Worth noting: The Little Giants stand 32 strong on their roster with 14 upperclassmen, including an even mix of seven seniors and seven juniors with a boost of 14 freshmen. Twenty two girls are from Hall, half of which are freshmen. ... Barriga, Kassie Lopez, Paz and Nieto serve as team captains. Other seniors are Evelyn Bryant, Karina Giron, Vivian Lopez and Natalia Zamora. The junior class is represented by Katie Cruz, Leida Briceno Gomez, Kassy Lopez, Michelle Alvarez Parra, Argentina Rodriguez, Addie Sherman, Nina Zamora. ... The Little Giants fell to eventual regional champ Mendota 8-0 in the regional quarterfinals a year ago.

St. Bede JV

Coach: David Garcia

Top returners: Teagan Mullane, Sara Ruiz, Isabella Van Den Berg, Lilly Wray

Key newcomers: Emerald de la Torre, Thu Pha

Worth noting: St. Bede is starting its girls soccer program with a JV team this spring. Garcia wants the team to “work together and make history and to start building the foundation of the soccer program.” Ruiz, Van Den Berg, Mullane and Wray played on the St. Bede boys team in the fall. “I hope they can start making a difference this spring,” Pham is a foreign exchange student who is expected to make an impact. “She plays soccer very well,” Garcia said. “I do not know how she is going to perform, but she is very excited about the soccer program.” Garcia said he’s not sure who will be the team’s top goal scorers. “I do not know how strong the offense is going to be, but what I know is we will work hard to create great teamwork and reenforce the lines of the team,” Garcia said. Pham and Ruiz will anchor the midfield, while Van Den Berg and Mullane will contribute on defense.