Streator Spring Spree shopping event set for Friday, Saturday

The Streator Chamber of Commerce will host “Spring Spree with Petals and Prizes” from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, and throughout the day Saturday, March 21. (Bill Freskos)

Streator businesses are kicking off spring with a weekend shopping event.

The Chamber of Commerce will host “Spring Spree with Petals and Prizes” from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, and throughout the day Saturday, March 21.

Along with later shopping hours, participating stores will be stamping sheets with flower petals for purchases of $20 or more for a chance to win prizes. The more petals customers collect, the more chances they will have to win.

Completed sheets can be turned in at participating stores or at the Chamber office, 320 E. Main St.

Participating stores may also give away in-store prizes.

The Chamber will post a list of participating stores and prize photos on its Facebook page. Winners will be drawn Monday, March 23, and announced by the Chamber.

More information is available at the Chamber’s website, by emailing derek.b@streatorchamber.com or by calling 815-672-2921.