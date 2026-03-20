Streator library events set for March

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming programs and events for the fourth week in March.

Flower Scavenger Hunt: Monday, March 23, through Saturday, March 28. Participants can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.

Monday, March 23, through Saturday, March 28. Participants can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed. Lego Club!: Monday, March 23, through Saturday, March 28. Attendees will be able to play with Legos. The club is open to children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent.

Monday, March 23, through Saturday, March 28. Attendees will be able to play with Legos. The club is open to children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent. I saw it on Pintrest: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 23. Participants can replicate Pinterest DIYs. The event is intended for teens ages 10 and older.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 23. Participants can replicate Pinterest DIYs. The event is intended for teens ages 10 and older. Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. Attendees will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is open to children ages 10 and older.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. Attendees will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is open to children ages 10 and older. Music Adventures: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. Participants can learn about different musical instruments, sing and dance.

6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. Participants can learn about different musical instruments, sing and dance. Slime Lab: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. Attendees will be able to create their own slime. The lab is intended for children ages five and older.

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. Attendees will be able to create their own slime. The lab is intended for children ages five and older. SSBBU Tournament: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. Participants can compete in a Super Smash Bros tournament. The winner will receive a Steam gift card. The tournament is open to children ages 10 and older.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. Participants can compete in a Super Smash Bros tournament. The winner will receive a Steam gift card. The tournament is open to children ages 10 and older. Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. Attendees will be able to discuss whodunits, research true crime, and play a murder-mystery game. The meetup is open to teens and adults.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. Attendees will be able to discuss whodunits, research true crime, and play a murder-mystery game. The meetup is open to teens and adults. Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26. Participants can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four.

11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26. Participants can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four. Epilepsy Awareness: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Attendees will be able to raise epilepsy awareness and provide support and reassurance to people with epilepsy. Participants are encouraged to wear purple. The event is open to adults.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Attendees will be able to raise epilepsy awareness and provide support and reassurance to people with epilepsy. Participants are encouraged to wear purple. The event is open to adults. Peppa Pig Playtime: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 27. Participants can watch a Peppa Pig episode, listen to a Peppa Pig story and color Peppa Pig pictures. The program is intended for children.

4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 27. Participants can watch a Peppa Pig episode, listen to a Peppa Pig story and color Peppa Pig pictures. The program is intended for children. Laser Tag: 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 27. Attendees can participate in a laser tag game. The event is open to children ages eight and older. Registration is required. To register, visit streatorpubliclibrary.org.

5 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 27. Attendees can participate in a laser tag game. The event is open to children ages eight and older. Registration is required. To register, visit streatorpubliclibrary.org. Mad Hatter’s Tea: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Participants can celebrate Wonderland with games, crafts and tea time.