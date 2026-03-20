No mystery here, but maybe a little spooky: Mendota High to present ‘The Addams Family’ musical

They’re creepy, and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky... and they’re coming to Mendota Township High School!

Mendota High School is going to put on three productions of “The Addams Family” musical this weekend.

The show is a musical comedy with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The show is based on The Addams Family characters created by Charles Addams in his single-panel gag cartoons, which depict a ghoulish American family with an affinity for all things macabre.

Shows begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night, followed by a Sunday matinee performance at 2 p.m. All performances will be in the Mendota High School auditorium.

Tickets are available for all shows online for $15.