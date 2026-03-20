Elijah House, St. Ambrose relay run to NAIA All-American honors: College notebook

Elijah House (second from left) and his St. Ambrose University 4x800 relay mates Tyler Moody, Chris Miserendino and Dylan Grandon and House earned NAIA All-American honors by placing fourth in the indoor nationals at Gainesville, Fla. (Photo provided by Cherie House)

Elijah House and his St. Ambrose University 4x800 relay mates are NAIA All-Americans.

The Bees’ relay of Tyler Moody, Chris Miserendino, Dylan Grandon and House ran a time of 7:30.78 in the preliminaries at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Gainesville, Fla., which is the fourth fastest time in NAIA history and the school record for the relay.

The next day, the Bees relay ran a 7:33.34 to receive All-American honors with a fourth-place finish.

House, a former Bureau Valley standout, PRd with a time of 1:19.42 in the prelims in the 600 meters, placing 12th.

Elijah House (Photo provided by SAU)

Thompson named to All-District Team

University of Dubuque junior guard Grady Thompson of Princeton was named to the named to the NABC All-District 9 Second Team.

Thompson, an all-stater from Princeton, had a stellar junior season for the Spartans averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, while tallying 42 assists and 30 steals.

He had two games scoring 30+ points with a career-high 33 against Buena Vista. Thompson also had 10 games of 20+ points and scored in double figures in all but three games he played in this season.

Thompson became the 27th Spartan in program history to reach 1,000 career points with a 30-point outing against Nebraska Wesleyan to advance the Spartans to the American Rivers Conference championship game.

University of Dubuque junior guard Grady Thompson of Princeton was named to the named to the NABC All-District 9 Second Team. (Photo provided by the University of Dubuque)

Tompkins named NACDA Athletic Director of the Year

Tony Tompkins of Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kan. was named as the 2025-26 NACDA Athletic Director of the Year Award. The award recognizes athletics directors who have shown administrative excellence over the course of the last year through their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and the surrounding communities.

“To be recognized by NACDA and honored alongside so many outstanding athletic directors from across the country is truly special,” Tompkins, an Ohio Bulldog basketball standout, said in a press release. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent Johnson County Community College and the incredible work our coaches, staff and student-athletes do every day.”

Tompkins was introduced as the JCCC AD in August, 2022. Over his tenure, JCCC athletic teams have produced one national championship, three national runner-up finishes, nine top-5 finishes, 20 national tournament berths, 18 Region 6 titles, 17 conference championships and 25 of the possible 26 teams to date over his term have ended the year ranked in the final NJCAA Poll.

Tompkins will be recognized in conjunction with NACDA’s 61st Annual Convention in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 9.

Tompkins played basketball at Sauk Valley College. He stayed in the game as a coach, previously as assistant women’s coach and head men’s coach at Missouri Baptist University and was head men’s coach at Judson University. He also served as athletic director at Kansas City Kansas Community College.