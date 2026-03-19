Streator returns surplus TIF funds to local taxing bodies

The Streator City Council approved the return of surplus funds from three tax increment financing districts to local taxing bodies in the area.

The council approved ordinances covering the Northpoint, South Industrial, and Route 18 East TIF districts. The funds will be distributed to affected taxing districts, such as schools, through the LaSalle and Livingston county treasurers.

According to city documents, the Northpoint TIF will return over $22,000, the South Industrial TIF in LaSalle County will return over $70,000, and the Route 18 East TIF will return over $28,000.

An additional $169,000 from the South Industrial TIF will be distributed to taxing bodies in Livingston County.

This annual review of TIF surplus funds typically comes before the council in March. City Manager Dave Plyman said the move is part of the city’s regular process tied to its TIF agreements.

“We’re just following the terms here by approving it tonight as part of our annual review of surplus revenues that we declare,” Plyman said.

The council approved four separate ordinances related to the three TIF districts, all without discussion.