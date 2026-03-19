Ottawa proclaims ‘Epilepsy Awareness Day foir March 26

Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty proclaimed Thursday, March 26 as ‘Epilepsy Awareness Day’, joining many municipalities in supporting the epilepsy community.

“On March 26 each year, many communities observe Purple Day, or Epilepsy Awareness Day, to highlight the challenges faced by individuals with epilepsy to reduce stigma, and to promote understanding and education about seizure, first aid, and recognition of different types of seizures that can save lives and reduce harm,” Hasty said in the proclamation. “Raising awareness can lead to improved access to care, better resources and stronger community support for those affected.”