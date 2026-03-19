Marshall-Putnam Soil & Water Conservation District elects three new directors

The Marshall-Putnam Soil & Water Conservation District elected three new directors on Feb. 12 at the USDA Service Center in Henry. (Image provided)

The Marshall-Putnam Soil & Water Conservation District elected three new directors on Feb. 12 at the USDA Service Center in Henry.

Elected to the board are Angie Doyle of Putnam County, Alan Nielsen of Marshall County, and Jacob Hofer of Marshall County.

They join current board members Mark Haun of Putnam County and Tim Bogner of Marshall County in overseeing the district’s conservation efforts.

Associate Directors Terry Bogner, Diana Williamson, and Jim McQuilkin will continue to serve the board.

The Marshall-Putnam Soil & Water Conservation District works to guide conservation efforts across both counties.

Community members interested in becoming an Associate Director or learning about next year’s election are encouraged to contact the Marshall-Putnam SWCD office at 309-364-3913.