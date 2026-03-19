HumanKIND Initiative and Safe Journeys to put on ‘Succulents & Self-Care’ event

A view of the grounds at the William E. Heisler Center. The HumanKIND Initiative in Ottawa at will hold the first event of the “Crafts & Conversations” series: “Succulents & Self Care” on the grounds. . (Bill Freskos)

Safe Journeys will be joining the HumanKIND Initiative at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25 at the William E. Heisler Center ,According to the HumanKIND Initiative website, attendees will decorate small pots for succulents and add a flag with an empowering phrase of their choice. The event facilitator, Grace, will discuss vicarious trauma, how to work through it, and how to care for themselves while doing so.

This is a free event with limited spots available. Registration is available online.

The William E. Heisler Center is located at 1660 N 2501 Rd in Ottawa and exists as a safe space for gathering, learning and growing. It is a space to find answers and meet new friends.

Safe Journeys provides support, resources, and strength as individuals journey toward healing and thriving in La Salle and Livingston counties, according to the La Salle County Mental Health Board.

The organization provides support to survivors, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, immigration status, abilities, age or background.