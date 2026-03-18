Mendota High School hosts presentation on protecting kids from cyber dangers

All parents, guardians, teachers, grandparents and other caregivers are welcomed to attend the Live Well Mendota Substance Prevention Program’s presentation of “Keeping Our Kids Cyber Safe” from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24 in the Mendota High School auditorium. (Mathias Woerner)

Mendota High School will host a free presentation on protecting children from online dangers on Tuesday, March 24, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the auditorium.

The event is open to all parents, guardians, teachers and caregivers.

Retired detective Rich Wistocki, a nationally recognized cybercrime expert, will lead the presentation. Wistocki works with the Be Sure Consulting Cyber Safe Schools Team and specializes in helping parents and educators protect young people from online threats.

Wistocki will discuss proactive strategies and resources to combat cyberbullying, sextortion, and vaping. Topics include:

Understanding cyber crime and the fact that no one online is anonymous

Recognizing and responding to cyberbullying, sexting and sextortion

How to report criminal cyberbullying

Dangers of popular apps including Discord, Roblox and Snapchat

How internet investigations work using subpoenas and search warrants

Social media laws covering harassment, cyberstalking and false personation

Protecting your digital footprint and understanding its future impact

The presentation will conclude with a question-and-answer session where attendees can ask Wistocki directly about their concerns.

For more information, contact Mendota Project Coordinator Maria Arteaga at marteaga@mendotacity.com.