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Illinois Valley

Streator council to consider returning surplus TIF funds, policy updates

The city of Streator was awarded a $650,000 Community Development Block Grant to rehabilitate about 10 houses within the city limits. There will be a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 9, at Streator City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St.

The Streator City Council will consider returning surplus TIF funds, approve street maintenance contracts and review policy updates at its upcoming meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall. (Derek Barichello)

By Bill Freskos

The Streator City Council will meet Wednesday night to vote on finances, street maintenance contracts and policy updates at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Council members are expected to approve several ordinances declaring surplus funds in multiple TIF districts in Streator, including Northpoint, South Industrial and Route 18 East. Those funds would be sent back to local taxing bodies, like local schools, for distribution.

The council also will consider contracts for street maintenance materials, including rock and oil used for road and alley repairs as the city heads into its spring and summer work season.

A few policy changes are on the agenda as well. With one that would raise the city’s capital asset threshold from $5,000 to $20,000, changing how certain purchases are classified. Other updates deal with department spending rules and setting a policy for credit card use.

In discussion, the council will review a proposed sculpture for Marilla Park with no official action or vote planned on that item.

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Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.