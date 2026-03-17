Streator council to consider returning surplus TIF funds, policy updates

The Streator City Council will consider returning surplus TIF funds, approve street maintenance contracts and review policy updates at its upcoming meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator City Council will meet Wednesday night to vote on finances, street maintenance contracts and policy updates at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Council members are expected to approve several ordinances declaring surplus funds in multiple TIF districts in Streator, including Northpoint, South Industrial and Route 18 East. Those funds would be sent back to local taxing bodies, like local schools, for distribution.

The council also will consider contracts for street maintenance materials, including rock and oil used for road and alley repairs as the city heads into its spring and summer work season.

A few policy changes are on the agenda as well. With one that would raise the city’s capital asset threshold from $5,000 to $20,000, changing how certain purchases are classified. Other updates deal with department spending rules and setting a policy for credit card use.

In discussion, the council will review a proposed sculpture for Marilla Park with no official action or vote planned on that item.