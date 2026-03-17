Magnolia Fire Department hosts spring chicken supper March 29

The Magnolia Fire Department will hold its annual spring chicken supper on Saturday, March 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Magnolia Fire Station. (Shaw Media)

The Magnolia Fire Department will hold its annual spring chicken supper on Saturday, March 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Magnolia Fire Station.

The dinner includes fried chicken, mostaccioli, salad, bread, dessert, and coffee, lemonade or tea. Cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.

All proceeds benefit the all-volunteer fire department.

The fire department will raffle Amish country hams and turkeys throughout the evening. A 50/50 drawing and door prizes will also be available.

The event is a chance to enjoy a home-cooked meal while supporting the volunteer firefighters who serve the community.

For questions, contact Chief Dan Baum at 815-869-3031 or 815-257-6405.