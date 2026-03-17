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Illinois Valley

Magnolia Fire Department hosts spring chicken supper March 29

Annual fundraiser features dinner, raffles and Amish country ham drawings

Pictured are the dark meat portions of a half chicken dinner as served at the Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council No. 4400 on Joliet's East side. The dinner also came with battered fries, vinegar cole slaw and two slices of bread.

The Magnolia Fire Department will hold its annual spring chicken supper on Saturday, March 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Magnolia Fire Station. (Shaw Media)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Magnolia Fire Department will hold its annual spring chicken supper on Saturday, March 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Magnolia Fire Station.

The dinner includes fried chicken, mostaccioli, salad, bread, dessert, and coffee, lemonade or tea. Cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.

All proceeds benefit the all-volunteer fire department.

The fire department will raffle Amish country hams and turkeys throughout the evening. A 50/50 drawing and door prizes will also be available.

The event is a chance to enjoy a home-cooked meal while supporting the volunteer firefighters who serve the community.

For questions, contact Chief Dan Baum at 815-869-3031 or 815-257-6405.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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