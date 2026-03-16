Putnam County library hosts youth book club exploring American Revolution

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Condit Branch will host a hybrid book club meeting for youth on Thursday, March 26, at 5 p.m.

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Condit Branch will host a hybrid book club meeting for youth on Thursday, March 26, at 5 p.m.

Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together brings readers ages 8-14 together to explore the American Revolution through shared reading, conversation, and film. The program is free and open to the public.

This month’s featured books are “Ben’s Revolution: Benjamin Russell and the Battle of Bunker Hill” by Nathaniel Philbrick and “Forge” by Laurie Halse Anderson.

“Ben’s Revolution” brings the opening days of the American Revolution to life through the eyes of a young boy caught up in the Battle of Bunker Hill. “Forge” follows a teenage soldier enduring the brutal winter at Valley Forge and the personal cost of fighting for independence.

Participants will watch a preview from the PBS documentary “The American Revolution” by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt, along with additional short videos connected to the featured books. They’ll then take part in an informal discussion.

The program runs approximately 45-60 minutes.

To register for the virtual meeting, visit https://shorturl.at/u8coq. Copies of both books are available at the Condit Branch.

For more information, contact the Putnam County Public Library District at 815-339-2038 or visit the Condit Branch.