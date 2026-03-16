L.E.A.S.E. Cooperative selects new executive director

The La Salle/Putnam Educational Alliance for Special Education Cooperative Executive Board and Alliance Council are going to welcome Lindsey Brander as executive director beginning July 1, according to a news release. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The La Salle/Putnam Educational Alliance for Special Education Cooperative Executive Board and Alliance Council are going to welcome Lindsey Brander as executive director beginning July 1, according to a news release.

Brander will lead the cooperative in its mission to support 27 member districts throughout La Salle and Putnam County.

Brander joins L.E.A.S.E. with extensive experience as the Assistant Superintendent/Director of Student Services and Exceptional Learners at Elkhart Community Schools, according to the release.

She oversaw student services for more than 10,000 students, managing departments from Special Education (PK-22) and nursing to behavioral health and alternative programming, according to the release.

Her financial leadership included managing Medicaid billing and budgets for Individuals with Disabilities Education Act grants, Title IV and Project Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education.

For more information, call 815-539-7446.