Learn about local gunmakers March 24 in Granville

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch hosts a local history presentation, “Gunmakers of Illinois: A History of Craftsmanship and Community,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch hosts a local history presentation, “Gunmakers of Illinois: A History of Craftsmanship and Community,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.

Local historian Curt Johnson will explore the skilled gunmakers who produced long rifles throughout the Illinois Valley in 1800s. The program features original rifles crafted by local makers.

Featured makers include Henry Tope, who worked in Magnolia from 1844 to 1848 before relocating to Peru, where he died during the 1849 cholera epidemic, and Morris Wood of Hennepin, whose rifles date to the late 1860s.

This program includes the display of antique firearms as part of a historical and educational exploration of craftsmanship and local history. It is not a gun show.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.