University of Illinois hosts farm sustainability workshop in Ottawa

The University of Illinois will hold a “Conservation Conversations” program as part of its “Sustainability on the Farm” series from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, at the La Salle County Extension Office.

Attendees will be able to learn about communication techniques that foster farmer and landowner collaboration. “Sustainability on the Farm” is an educational program series designed to empower landowners and farmers with tools and knowledge to implement sustainable agricultural practices.

Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/SustainableFarms.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0896.

The office is located at 1689 N. 31st Road, Suite 2, in Ottawa.