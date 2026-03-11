Earlville Lions Club hosting ‘Lions & Leprechauns Green Spring Fling’

The Earlville Lions Club has invited the public to its St. Patrick’s Day celebration being held from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at R’s All In in downtown Earlville. (Kyle Russell)

The band “Free Beer and Chicken” will begin playing music at 7 p.m.

There will be appetizers, drink specials and prizes at the event.

“We will be handing out flyers at the event, which will contain more information on our club, what we do and what we donate our time and money to, as well as an actual application to join our club,” former President of the Earlville Lions Club Jay Bann said.

For more information, call 630-701-8998.