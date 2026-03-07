Streator Lions Club looking ahead to several upcoming events, service projects

The Streator Lions Club is gearing up for several community events and service projects this year.

The club will sponsor a free hearing and retinal screening from noon to 4 p.m. on July 25 at the parking lot of St. Paul’s Evangelical Church, 509 E. Broadway Street. No appointment is required.

According to the club, a screening has not been offered in the area since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Plans are also underway for the club’s Bovine Bingo fundraiser and its annual golf tournament. Club member Carolyn Erler reported that 38 advertisements were sold for Radio Days, which will be held during the last two weeks of March.

Members are also preparing Easter baskets for delivery on Saturday, April 4 and selling brooms as a fundraiser.

If interested in either, contact the club at 815-674-1591.