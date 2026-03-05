Milton Pope School 2025-26 second trimester honor roll

Milton Pope School in Marseilles announced its high honor roll and honor roll for the second trimester of the 2025-26 school year.

The school said that students between the fifth and eighth grades who receive all A’s on their report card are listed on the high honor roll, and students who receive A’s and B’s are listed on the honor roll.

5th Grade High Honor Roll

Avery Clancy, Addison Hollister, Kieran Lambe, Nora Maierhofer and Farrah Staszak

5th Grade Honor Roll

Ella Carrera, Olivia Carretto, Genice Doloszycki, Lincoln Green, Leighton Lemke, Malia Meents, Mason Morales, Ainsley Ogden, Mariella Timmons, Willow Weidholz, Kenneeth Zolo and Madison Zolo

6th Grade High Honor Roll

Elizabeth Herman and Alexis Perry

6th Grade Honor Roll

Jacob Ashton, Olivia Eib, Alanah O’Neal and Declan Roberts

7th Grade High Honor Roll

Jillian Lambe and Crosby Williamson

7th Grade Honor Roll

Alex Aubry, Shielisse Bermudez, Liam Blough, Ethan Green, Vincent Jenkover, Sophia Maxwell, Lorna Reese, William Staszak and Carly Stoudt

8th Grade High Honor Roll

Carter Gibson

8th Grade Honor Roll

Jennifer Coil, Max Eib, Jackson Fort, Louisa Jeppson, Madi Perino and Damon Witte