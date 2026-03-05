Milton Pope School 2025-26 second trimester honor roll

Milton Pope School in Marseilles announced its high honor roll and honor roll for the second trimester of the 2025-26 school year.
The school said that students between the fifth and eighth grades who receive all A’s on their report card are listed on the high honor roll, and students who receive A’s and B’s are listed on the honor roll.
5th Grade High Honor Roll
Avery Clancy, Addison Hollister, Kieran Lambe, Nora Maierhofer and Farrah Staszak
5th Grade Honor Roll
Ella Carrera, Olivia Carretto, Genice Doloszycki, Lincoln Green, Leighton Lemke, Malia Meents, Mason Morales, Ainsley Ogden, Mariella Timmons, Willow Weidholz, Kenneeth Zolo and Madison Zolo
6th Grade High Honor Roll
Elizabeth Herman and Alexis Perry
6th Grade Honor Roll
Jacob Ashton, Olivia Eib, Alanah O’Neal and Declan Roberts
7th Grade High Honor Roll
Jillian Lambe and Crosby Williamson
7th Grade Honor Roll
Alex Aubry, Shielisse Bermudez, Liam Blough, Ethan Green, Vincent Jenkover, Sophia Maxwell, Lorna Reese, William Staszak and Carly Stoudt
8th Grade High Honor Roll
Carter Gibson
8th Grade Honor Roll
Jennifer Coil, Max Eib, Jackson Fort, Louisa Jeppson, Madi Perino and Damon Witte