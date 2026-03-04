Two OTHS seniors receive 2026 John Ourth Award

Ottawa Township High School seniors Brooklyn Byone and Luke Passwater are recipients of the 2026 John Ourth Award from the Starved Rock Illinois Principals Association. (Photo Provided By OTHS)

Ottawa Township High School seniors Brooklyn Byone and Luke Passwater were the recipients of the 2026 John Ourth Award from the Starved Rock Illinois Principals Association.

According to a news release, Byone and Passwater were honored at SRIPA’s student recognition breakfast on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at Streator High School.

SRIPA dedicates the breakfast in memory of John Ourth, who helped initiate the annual student recognition event in 2007. Ourth was a charter member of the Illinois Principals’ Association and served as its president in 1976-1977.

He also served in the National Association for Elementary School Principals among other organizations.

The 2026 John Ourth Award honors Byone and Passwater as two exceptional students from the exiting grade of a school who best exhibit the qualities that made Ourth a respected role model for others.

At OTHS, the senior counselor selects two students in the graduating class to receive the award and attend the breakfast on the basis of character, leadership, work ethic and participation.