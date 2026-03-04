Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

First National Bank of Ottawa to host blood drive Friday

Walk-ins are allowed, appointments preferred

Blood donations - copy (copy)

The First National Bank of Ottawa will host a community blood drive this Friday at its main branch at 701 La Salle St., Ottawa. (File photo)

By Bill Freskos

The First National Bank of Ottawa will host a community blood drive this upcoming Friday. The drive will be conducted in partnership with Versiti, a blood donation and research company. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are allowed.

According to a news release, donors are encouraged to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating. A photo ID is required.

The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at its main branch, 701 La Salle St. in Ottawa.

To schedule an appointment, visit Versiti’s website or call 800-7TO-GIVE.

OttawaMyWebTimesLocal NewsIllinois Valley Front Headlines

Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.