First National Bank of Ottawa to host blood drive Friday

The First National Bank of Ottawa will host a community blood drive this Friday at its main branch at 701 La Salle St., Ottawa. (File photo)

The First National Bank of Ottawa will host a community blood drive this upcoming Friday. The drive will be conducted in partnership with Versiti, a blood donation and research company. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are allowed.

According to a news release, donors are encouraged to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating. A photo ID is required.

The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at its main branch, 701 La Salle St. in Ottawa.

To schedule an appointment, visit Versiti’s website or call 800-7TO-GIVE.