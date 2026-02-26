Princeton High School scholastic bowl earns conference and sectional honors

Princeton High School’s Scholastic Bowl received individual awards and had several members earn honors at the conference and sectional levels.
Trevyn Munson was named TRAC All-Conference First Team and finished second in the conference standings. He also received IHSSBCA All-Sectional First Team honors.
The scholastic bowl teams also placed two players on TRAC All-Conference teams. Hanna Claiborne earned TRAC All-Conference First Team recognition and a ninth-place finish. Isabella Simmering was awarded 17th place and was named to the TRAC All-Conference Second Team. Claiborne and Workman were also awarded IHSSBCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention honors.