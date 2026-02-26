Peru Elementary to halt pre-K transport next school year

(File photo) Northview students in Peru board a school bus on Monday ,Aug. 23, 2021. The Peru Elementary district will discontinue transportation for preschoolers beginning with the 2026-27 school year due to budget constraints. (Scott Anderson)

Peru Elementary Schools announced preschool transportation services will be discontinued beginning with the 2026–27 school year.

District 124 Superintendent Ryan Linnig said the decision was the result of “ongoing budget constraints and a lack of state funding.”

“This decision was made after careful consideration and review of available financial resources,” Linnig wrote in a notice to district families. “Unfortunately, the lack of state support has made it necessary for us to reevaluate certain services, including transportation for our preschool program.

“We understand that this change may present challenges for some families, and we sincerely regret any inconvenience it may cause. Our goal is to provide advance notice so that families have ample time to make alternative transportation arrangements for the upcoming school year. Should something change and funding for preschool transportation become available, we will be sure to reach out to our families.”

Linnig further stated this decision had nothing to do with the sales tax agreement with the city of Peru.