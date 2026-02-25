Daughters of the American Revolution to honor exemplary high school students

The Chief Senachwine Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will host exemplary students and their families at a reception for Good Citizens on Friday, March 6, at 1:30 p.m. at The First Presbyterian Church in Henry. (Photo provided by Chief Senachwine Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution)

The Chief Senachwine Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will host exemplary students and their families at a reception for Good Citizens on Friday, March 6, at 1:30 p.m. at Henry’s First Presbyterian Church.

One outstanding student, selected by fellow seniors and faculty, will be acknowledged from Henry-Senachwine, Midland and Putnam County high schools.

The program will be presented by Corey James, founder of the Freedom Paws organization, based in Chillicothe. His dogs are trained to comfort and support veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Freedom Paws service dogs have been provided to those requesting dogs in six states.

The church is located at 511 Wirt Street in Henry.