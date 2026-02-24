Shaw Local

Princeton, BV, DePue, LaMoille all fall in regional openers: Monday BCR roundup

Princeton Tigers logo

By Kevin Hieronymus

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monmouth-Roseville 62, Princeton 34: After a 15-13 first-quarter game, the Titans blew the game open by outscoring the Tigers 22-8 in the second quarter and 13-3 in the third quarter to go up 50-24 in Monday’s 2A quarterfinal game in Monmouth.

Gavin Lanham had seven points and Ryan Jagers for the Tigers, who bow out at 5-26.

The Titans (13-17) advance to play top-seeded Sherrard (21-7) in Wednesday’s regional semifinals at Farmington at 6 p.m.

Fulton 61, Bureau Valley 56: The Steamers spoiled the Storm’s homecoming by handing the Storm a season-ending defeat in regional quarterfinal play in Fulton.

Bureau Valley led 17-12 after the first quarter, but Fulton turned the tables for a 30-26 halftime lead and never gave it up.

Freshman Carson Gruber led the Storm (10-17) with 17 points while Carter Chhimm and Wyatt Birkey added 10 each.

The Steamers (14-18) advance to face No. 3 Orion (23-8) in Wednesday’s regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. at Bureau Valley.

Dwight 79, DePue 58: The Little Giants saw their season come to a close with a loss to the No. 4 seed Trojans in the 1A Serena Regional semifinals in Dwight.

Newark 63, LaMoille 21: The Lions fell to the Little Ten rival Norsemen in the 1A Woodland Regional semifinals in Newark.

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL