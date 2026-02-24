Princeton, BV, DePue, LaMoille all fall in regional openers: Monday BCR roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monmouth-Roseville 62, Princeton 34: After a 15-13 first-quarter game, the Titans blew the game open by outscoring the Tigers 22-8 in the second quarter and 13-3 in the third quarter to go up 50-24 in Monday’s 2A quarterfinal game in Monmouth.

Gavin Lanham had seven points and Ryan Jagers for the Tigers, who bow out at 5-26.

The Titans (13-17) advance to play top-seeded Sherrard (21-7) in Wednesday’s regional semifinals at Farmington at 6 p.m.

Fulton 61, Bureau Valley 56: The Steamers spoiled the Storm’s homecoming by handing the Storm a season-ending defeat in regional quarterfinal play in Fulton.

Bureau Valley led 17-12 after the first quarter, but Fulton turned the tables for a 30-26 halftime lead and never gave it up.

Freshman Carson Gruber led the Storm (10-17) with 17 points while Carter Chhimm and Wyatt Birkey added 10 each.

The Steamers (14-18) advance to face No. 3 Orion (23-8) in Wednesday’s regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. at Bureau Valley.

Dwight 79, DePue 58: The Little Giants saw their season come to a close with a loss to the No. 4 seed Trojans in the 1A Serena Regional semifinals in Dwight.

Newark 63, LaMoille 21: The Lions fell to the Little Ten rival Norsemen in the 1A Woodland Regional semifinals in Newark.