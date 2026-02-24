Ladd mayor to speak Feb. 26 at Ladd library

The Ladd Public Library District will host a presentation by Frank Cattani, mayor and lifelong resident of Ladd, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26 in the library.

Cattani will speak about his recent trip to Fanano, Italy, in search of his maternal family roots and the discovery of new connections to the Cherry Mine Disaster.

He will share stories about his grandfather’s experiences in the Cherry Mine Disaster fire, and information of interest to those whose ancestors immigrated from the Fanano region.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 815-894-3254.

The library is at 125 N. Main St., Ladd.