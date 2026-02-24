Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild to meet March 5 in Princeton

Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5 in the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, Princeton.

This month’s program will feature Brian “Fox” Ellis, an author, storyteller, historian, and naturalist. He has worked with the Denver Museum of Science and Nature, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, the Field Museum and dozens of other museums across the country.

Ellis is a frequent keynote speaker at regional and international conferences and has hosted, produced, researched, and written several documentaries for PBS. His program, “Prairie Fire,” is about pioneers who helped settle Illinois. There is a $5 fee to attend.

Guests are encouraged and always welcome at guild meetings. The $5 guest fee can be applied to the guild membership fee ($24 a year) if an attendee joins the night of the meeting.

For more information, call guild coordinator Terry Johnson at 815-872-0534 or program chair Barb Whitfield at 815-699-2615.

New Hope Church of the Nazarene is at 30 N. Sixth St.