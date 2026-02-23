Shaw Local

Princeton’s state wrestling medalist honor roll

Princeton landed three state medalists for the second time in three years, just the second time in program history. Showing their medals are seniors Casey Etheridge (left) and Augustus Swanson (right) with second-place finishes and sophomore Kane Dauber, who placed fourth. Princeton has had a total of 23 different medalists with a total of 32 medals.

By Kevin Hieronymus

A look at Princeton’s state wrestling medalists over the years from Dennis Taylor (first) in 1980 to Casey Etheridge (second), Augustus Swanson (second) and Kane Dauber (fourth) in 2026. The Tigers have had 23 different medalists with a total of 32 medals.

WresterYear/ClassPlaceWeight
Brian Anderson1993-A2nd125
Ryne Bird 2002-A3rd125
2003-A2nd125
Zach Bird 2005-A5th152
Aaron Christiansen 1995-A4th145
Ace Christiansen2024-1A3rd138
Augie Christiansen2023-1A3rd145
Kane Dauber 2025-1A5th132
2026-1A4th138
Casey Etheridge2025-1A4th165
2026-1A2nd165
Dallas Hill2019-1A5th195
Mike Jones1983-A1st112
Brandon Nink 2003-A1st140
Cade Odell2024-1A4th285
Mike Oulette 1981-A2nd132
Clint Peterson1990-A2ndhwt
Drew Pranka2015-1A6th170
Augustus Swanson2024-1A5th106
2026-1A2nd113
Chase Tatum2018-1A3rd220
2019-1A3rd220
Brian Taylor2002-A1st112
Dennis Taylor1980-A1st138
Ty Taylor2007-A2nd135
2008-A2nd140
Kipp Wahlgren1989-A3rd130
1990-A1st145
Kristian Wahlgren1992-A4th145
1993-A1st152
1994-A1st160
Adam Wason1995-A2nd103
1997-AA2nd112
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL