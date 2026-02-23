Princeton’s state wrestling medalist honor roll

A look at Princeton’s state wrestling medalists over the years from Dennis Taylor (first) in 1980 to Casey Etheridge (second), Augustus Swanson (second) and Kane Dauber (fourth) in 2026. The Tigers have had 23 different medalists with a total of 32 medals.
|Wrester
|Year/Class
|Place
|Weight
|Brian Anderson
|1993-A
|2nd
|125
|Ryne Bird
|2002-A
|3rd
|125
|2003-A
|2nd
|125
|Zach Bird
|2005-A
|5th
|152
|Aaron Christiansen
|1995-A
|4th
|145
|Ace Christiansen
|2024-1A
|3rd
|138
|Augie Christiansen
|2023-1A
|3rd
|145
|Kane Dauber
|2025-1A
|5th
|132
|2026-1A
|4th
|138
|Casey Etheridge
|2025-1A
|4th
|165
|2026-1A
|2nd
|165
|Dallas Hill
|2019-1A
|5th
|195
|Mike Jones
|1983-A
|1st
|112
|Brandon Nink
|2003-A
|1st
|140
|Cade Odell
|2024-1A
|4th
|285
|Mike Oulette
|1981-A
|2nd
|132
|Clint Peterson
|1990-A
|2nd
|hwt
|Drew Pranka
|2015-1A
|6th
|170
|Augustus Swanson
|2024-1A
|5th
|106
|2026-1A
|2nd
|113
|Chase Tatum
|2018-1A
|3rd
|220
|2019-1A
|3rd
|220
|Brian Taylor
|2002-A
|1st
|112
|Dennis Taylor
|1980-A
|1st
|138
|Ty Taylor
|2007-A
|2nd
|135
|2008-A
|2nd
|140
|Kipp Wahlgren
|1989-A
|3rd
|130
|1990-A
|1st
|145
|Kristian Wahlgren
|1992-A
|4th
|145
|1993-A
|1st
|152
|1994-A
|1st
|160
|Adam Wason
|1995-A
|2nd
|103
|1997-AA
|2nd
|112