St. Bede grad to tour with Yo-Yo Ma

Brody Hahn, 18, of La Salle will go on tour with Yo-Yo Ma and Interlochen Arts Academy March 7-15.

Hahn, a former St. Bede Academy student and emerging jazz bassist, studied under Lisa Griggs and performed with the Illinois Valley Community College Jazz Orchestra, directed by Brandon Czubachowski.

According to a press release from Interlochen Arts Academy, Hahn previously studied percussion with Randy Noy at Starved Rockers Music, establishing a versatile musical foundation. Above all, Hahn credits the late Kevin Kramer as the most significant influence on his musical path — an educator whose mentorship and inspiration profoundly shaped Hahn’s artistic direction and long-term aspirations.

Hahn is currently completing his senior year at the renowned Interlochen Arts Academy, where he studies Jazz Performance. He recently finished his first semester earning High Honors with Distinction, a recognition reserved for top-performing students.

Beginning next fall, Hahn will attend the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, one of the world’s leading conservatories. There, he will continue advancing his mastery of the upright bass and pursuing his long-term goal of a professional career in jazz performance.

The tour is a collaborative project with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, andthe Detroit Symphony Orchestra and features side-by-side performances with members of each orchestra, many of whom are Interlochen alumni. Cristian Măcelaru, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of Interlochen’s World Youth Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Designate of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and Interlochen Arts Camp and Academy alumnus, will conduct.