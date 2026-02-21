Princeton’s Augustus Swanson, Casey Etheridge to wrestle for IHSA State championships

Princeton seniors Casey Etheridge (left) and Augustus Swanson will both wrestle for IHSA State championships in Champaign, both winning their semifinal matches Friday night at the State Farm Center. (Photo provided)

Princeton High School is sending two wrestlers to Saturday’s Grand March to chase down IHSA State championships in Champaign, three in the hunt for medals.

Seniors Augustus Swanson and Casey Etheridge both punched their ticket to title matches in Friday’s semifinals.

Swanson made quick work in his semifinals match at 115 pounds, pinning Boston Morford of Gibson City-Melvin Sibley in 0:41. He will face Landon Near of Sterling Newman in Saturday’s title match. Last week, Near won their sectional finals showdown 7-4.

Etheridge followed with 16-9 decision over Coal City’s Mason Garner at 165 pounds. He will tangle with Pierre Walton of Belleville Althoff in the championship match.

Sophomore teammate Kane Dauber advanced in the wrestlebacks with a 19-4 tech fall over Maurico Glass of Lena-Winslow. He will face AJ Daly of Tolono in Saturday’s blood round.