Streator Township High School names February students of the month

Streator Township High School has named its February students of the month, recognizing achievement across 10 academic departments.
The honorees are:
Career and Technical Education: Paul Preston, grade 9, in Foundations of Technology with Mr. Nic Taylor.
English: Keon Herring, grade 10, in English II with Mrs. Lainey Mason.
World Language: Fernanda Flores, grade 9, in Spanish II with Mrs. Alison Clausing.
Fine Arts: Garvi Patel, grade 12, in Advanced Art with Mrs. Janella Garcia.
Social Studies: Ashley Moreno, grade 11, in AP U.S. History with Mr. Rob Tyne.
Guided Program for Success: Lillian Wonders, grade 11, with Ms. Sarah Pacelt.
Health & Fitness: Brennen Stillwell, grade 11, in Health & Fitness with Mr. Brian Hassett.
Math: Julie Chaudhari, grade 12, in College Algebra/Statistics with Mr. Jason Robart.
Science: Catherine Nunez, grade 12, in Forensic Science with Mr. Nate Nugent.
Student Services: Jordan Burkett, grade 11, in FUSE with Mr. Tom Edwards.