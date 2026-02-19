Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Princeton Elementary School District 115 opens kindergarten registration

New and preschool students can register Feb. 26-27 at Douglas gymnasium

By Shaw Local News Network

Princeton Elementary School District 115 will hold kindergarten registration for new students and current Bright Beginnings Preschool students on Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Feb. 27 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Douglas gymnasium.

Parents must bring a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate and proof of residency at the time of registration. The registration fee is $90.

Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2026.

For alternate registration times or questions about the registration process, contact the District Office at 815-875-3162 or Douglas Elementary School at 815-872-9741.

