Ottawa Township High School honors Luke Passwater as February student of the month

Ottawa Township High School senior Luke Passwater has been named the OTHS Educational Foundation Student of the Month Leadership Award recipient for February. (Photo provided by Ottawa Township High School)

“Luke consistently sets the bar high, standing out for his exceptional talent, dedication, and creativity,” Passwater’s art teachers said in their recommendation. “Luke’s strong work ethic is evident in every project. He approaches each assignment with care, persistence, and a genuine commitment to craftsmanship.”

He was selected from the Foreign Language & Fine Arts Department.

The teachers noted that Passwater is skilled across multiple mediums, demonstrating both technical proficiency and a unique artistic voice.

“Whether experimenting with new techniques or refining familiar ones, he brings passion, discipline, and imagination to his work, earning admiration from both peers and teachers,” they said. “It has been a pleasure to watch Luke grow as an artist and as a student. He has grown into a confidence that is not always evident in a high school student.”

The OTHS Art Department expressed confidence in Passwater’s future.

“The OTHS Art Department is excited to hear about Luke’s future successes and adventures. We have no doubt that he will be successful,” the teachers said.

All Student of the Month recipients receive a $250 award from the OTHS Educational Foundation and are granted use of a preferred parking space at OTHS, among other benefits.