Woodland wins 20th to give Connor Kaminke his 100th career coaching victory: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Woodland boys basketball coach Connor Kaminke yells instructions from the sideline earlier this season. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Boys basketball

Woodland 74, Kankakee Trinity 51: At the Warrior Dome in rural Streator, the Warriors not only posted their 20th win of the season but also gave Connor Kaminke his 100th career head coaching victory.

Woodland (20-9) led 20-11 after one, 42-26 at halftime and 60-38 heading to the fourth.

The Warriors were led by Jaron Follmer (22 points), Nolan Price (21 points, including five 3-pointers) and Nate Berry (18 points).

Woodland coach Connor Kaminke yells out instructions from the sideline in a game earlier this season at Woodland High School in South Streator. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Marquette 65, Serena 42: At Serena, the Crusaders (22-7) led 15-10 after one, 34-24 at the intermission and 49-38 after three in the triumph over the Huskers (14-15).

Alec Novotney led Marquette with 27 points, while Griffin Dobberstein added 17 points.

Morris 44, Seneca 39: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (13-16) trailed 12-11 after the opening quarter, led 19-17 at halftime but were outscored 15-4 in the third quarter.

Brayden Simek led Seneca with a game-high 15 points, while Zeb Maxwell added 11 points and Brady Sheedy eight.

Parkview Christian 51, Somonauk 42: At Somonauk, the Bobcats (8-22) fell short against the Falcons.

Somonauk was led by Landin Stillwell’s 14 points.

Midland 96, Earlville 28: At rural Varna, the Red Raiders dropped to 1-26 on the season with the loss to the Timberwolves.

LeRoy 61, Fieldcrest 50: At LeRoy, the Knights (15-13, 5-6) were defeated by the Heart of Illinois Conference champion Panthers.

Dee-Mack 58, Flanagan-Cornell 36: At Flanagan, the Falcons fell to 7-22 overall and 0-11 in HOIC play with the loss to the Chiefs.

Ava Gwaltney (J.T. Pedelty)

Girls basketball

Metamora 57, Streator 27: In the semifinals of the Class 3A Metamora Regional, the Bulldogs (3-29) had their season end with the loss to the top-seeded Redbirds.

Senior Ava Gwaltney led Streator with 17 points, including four 3-pointers. She finished her Bulldogs’ career with 222 made 3s, which is a new school record.