Illinois Extension to offer Mediterranean diet program March 3 in Utica

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a “The Foods and Flavors of the Mediterranean Diet” program from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the Utica Public Library, 224 Mill St., Utica.

Participants can learn about the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet and how to incorporate Mediterranean-style foods into daily meals. A Mediterranean-style snack will be served. Take-home recipes, resources, and healthy lifestyle tips will also be provided.

The program will be led by University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness instructor Susan Glassman. Registration is required. To register, call 815-224-0894 or visit go.illinois.edu/foodsandflavorsutica.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email susang@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0889.