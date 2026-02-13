Nutrition & wellness seminar coming to La Salle County Farm Bureau

Join the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Extension from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mar 12 at the La Salle County Farm Bureau for a free program designed to help agricultural producers and farm families build resilience and prioritize well-being. (Bill Freskos)

Join the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Extension from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mar 12 at the La Salle County Farm Bureau for a free program designed to help agricultural producers and farm families build resilience and prioritize well-being.

During this two-hour session, participants will learn practical strategies to manage stress and maintain healthy eating habits during the busiest times of the year.

Discover how to recognize signs of stress, apply simple techniques to reduce its impact and explore easy, on-the-go nutrition tips that fit the realities of farm life.

You’ll leave with tools and resources to help you and your family build a stronger, healthier future.

This session will feature presentations from local nutrition & wellness educator Susan Glassman and University of Illinois Farm and Ranch Stress Project Coordinator Stephanie Acevedo.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is required.

Register online at go.illinois.edu/CultivatingWellness.

If you need an accommodation to participate, please get in touch with Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896.

Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

The La Salle County Farm Bureau is located at 1691 N 31st Rd in Ottawa.