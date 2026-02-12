Streator’s Ava Gwaltney reaches 1,000 points, but Ottawa gets victory: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Girls basketball

Ottawa 53, Streator 31: At Pops Dale Gymnasium on Wednesday, the visiting Pirates picked up the nonconference win in the Route 23 Rivalry, and the host Bulldogs saw senior guard Ava Gwaltney score 20 points to surpass 1,000 for her varsity career.

Ottawa improved to 18-9 with the victory. Streator slipped to 3-27.

Somonauk/Leland 62, Indian Creek 51: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats (13-13 overall, 6-0 Little Ten Conference) were victorious on their senior night while also keeping their Little Ten Conference mark perfect heading into Thursday’s regular-season finale at Earlville.

Kiley Mason (15 points, three blocked shots), Ella Roberts (14 points, five rebounds), Abby Hohmann (eight points, seven rebounds, five steals), Leah Norris (eight points, nine rebounds), Macey Kinney (five points, five assists) and Aubrey Chiavario (two points, making her only shot attempt on her senior night) led Somonauk/Leland.

Boys basketball

Sandwich 55, Newark 39: At Newark, the visiting Indians (9-19) topped the host Norsemen (15-13) in nonconference play, led by EJ Treptow’s 17-point, eight-rebound, two-block performance and 15 points and four steals courtesy of Griffin Somlock.

Brady Behringer added 14 points and Nick Michalek eight for Sandwich.

Serena 60, Leland 48: At Leland, the visiting Huskers earned the Little Ten Conference triumph despite a dozen points from Leland’s Declan Brennan and 10 courtesy of Hayden Spoonmore.

Serena – now 13-14 overall and 5-3 in the LTC – was led by senior Cash Raikes’ 23 points and nine rebounds as well as 10 points apiece recorded by Hendrix Johnson and Payton Twait.