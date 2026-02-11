Leland, Newark boys pick up victories: The Times Tuesday roundup

Boys basketball

Leland 88, Rockford Christian Life 66: At Leland on Tuesday evening, the host Panthers had four players score in double figures on their way to the 22-point nonconference triumph.

Gunnar Swenson (28 points), Declan Brennan (25 points, 16 rebounds), Hayden Spoonmore (10 points) and Isaac Risch (11 points) led Leland in scoring, with Tristan Garcia adding 11 rebounds.

Newark 55, IMSA 47: Reggie Chapman had 15 points and five assists, Cody Kulbertz had 15 points and eight rebounds and Kellen Westerfield posted 12 points and four rebounds as the Norsemen (15-12, 8-0) won to set up a Friday matchup with Hinckley-Big Rock for the Little Ten Conference title.

Indian Creek 60, Somonauk 39: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats dropped the Little Ten Conference game, getting outscored 25-4 to close out the contest.

Tristan Reed scored 12 points, Landin Stillwell 10 and Owen Hopkins 10 as well for Somonauk.

LeRoy 63, Woodland 32: At rural Streator, the state-ranked visiting Panthers topped the host Warriors (18-9) in the nonconference contest.

Jaron Follmer scored a dozen points for Woodland. Grant Wissen and Nolan Price added nine apiece.

Marmion 72, Marquette 44: At Aurora, the visiting Crusaders (19-7) were dealt the nonconference loss.

Marquette trailed 37-22 at the half.

Woodstock 55, Sandwich 30: At Sandwich, the host Indians (8-19, 4-8) dropped the Kishwaukee River Conference contest on senior night.

Griffin Somlock’s 14 points led the hosts.

Polo 60, Earlville 23: At Earlville, the host Red raiders fell to 1-24 on the winter with the nonconference loss.

Girls basketball

Roanoke-Benson 47, FCW 30: At Flanagan, host Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland trailed throughout the nonconference loss.

Emma Palaschak scored a team-best 20 points for the host Falcons. Jaylei Leininger added seven points.

Manteno 48, Streator 27: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the host Bulldogs (3-26 overall, 0-14 Illinois Central Eight Conference) finished winless in conference play.

Streator trailed 30-14 by halftime.