Carson Gruber scores 24 points as Bureau Valley crowns Princeville: Tuesday’s BCR Roundup

Boys basketball

Bureau Valley 54, Princeville 39: Freshman Carson Gruber poured in 24 points to lead the Storm to a Lincoln Trail Conference victory at the Storm Cellar on Tuesday night.

Blake Foster had 12 points and Logan Philhower added eight for the Storm (9-14), who improved to 7-3 in the league.

Riverdale 80, Hall 78: The Rams’ Jackson Tegeler hit two free throws with 1.6 seconds left to lift Riverdale to the Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Port Byron.

Noah Plym led the Red Devils (12-15) with 23 points.

Ottawa Christian 59, PCA 57: Trustin Crew had a career- and program-high 30 points, but the Eagles fell just short at Howard Hoffman Memorial Gymnasium at Princeton Christian Academy on Tuesday.

Jed Johns had 12 points and Santy Slevin added 11 for the Eagles, who rallied from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Girls basketball

Winnebago 54, St. Bede 49: Senior guard Lili McClain scored 17 points but the Bruins fell in a nonconference game at the Academy on Tuesday.

Hannah Heiberger scored 12 points for St. Bede (17-12), while Savannah Bray added eight points.