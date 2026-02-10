IVCC Audit/Finance Committee to meet Feb. 11

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees Audit/Finance Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11, in Board Room C307.

The committee will review the college’s three-year financial plan, discuss tuition and fee recommendations, and preview the proposed emergency response strategic plan, according to the college.

Recommendations from the committee will be presented for action at an upcoming Board of Trustees meeting.

The full agenda, Board materials and a link to access the meeting are available at ivcc.edu/board.