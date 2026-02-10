Fieldcrest earns comeback win over Woodland: The Times Monday roundup

Boys basketball

Fieldcrest 57, Woodland 45: At Minonk, the Warriors led 25-17 at halftime, but the Knights outscored them 40-20 in the second half.

Fieldcrest was led by 18 points from Layten Gerdes and 17 points from Drew Overocker.

Nolan Price led Woodland (18-8) with 15 points, and with his five 3-pointers he became the program’s career leader, now sitting at 220. Jaron Follmer and Nate Berry each had nine points for the Warriors.

Dwight 81, Serena 57: At Serena, the Huskers fell to the Trojans.

Cash Raikes led Serena with 16 points, while Wyatt Stone had 12 points.

Flanagan-Cornell 69, Earlville 32: At Flanagan, the Falcons rolled past the Red Raiders.

Earlville (1-23) was led by Colton Fruit's 11 points and Jonathan Goodbred's eight points.

Girls basketball

Plano 49, Seneca 47: At Plano, the Fighting Irish fell just short against the Reapers.

Seneca was led by Emma Mino (12 points, five rebounds), Graysen Provance (11 points), Tessa Krull (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Elsa Douglas (seven points, nine rebounds).

Normal U-High 62, Fieldcrest 37: At Normal, the Knights were outscored 16-0 in the third quarter in the loss.

TeriLynn Timmerman led Fieldcrest with 25 points, eight rebounds and six steals, while Ivory Bryant and Leah Armes each had five points.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 61, Earlville 31: At Flanagan, the Falcons led 17-8 after one quarter and 37-19 at halftime in the win over the Red Raiders.

Emma Palaschak poured in a game-high 29 points for FCW, with Kora Edens adding 17 points and Jaylei Leininger nine points.

Earlville was led by 14 points and 17 rebounds from Audrey Scherer with Sam Knauf adding four points and seven rebounds.