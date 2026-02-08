Four Times-area girls win regional wrestling titles : The Times Saturday Roundup

Girls wrestling

Ottawa’s Thrush, Marquette’s Deibel, Streator’s Yacko and Vaughn capture regional titles: At the Normal West Regional, Ottawa’s Juliana Thrush (at 235 pounds), Marquette’s Lily Deibel (105), and Streator’s Addison Yacko (110) and Laila Vaughn (115) all won championships on Saturday and will advance to Friday’s DeKalb Sectional.

The Pirates also had advancing efforts from Isabel Gwaltney (100, 2nd), Ciara Bolf (105, 3rd), Lily Gwaltney (110, 4th) and Jaiyden Provance (135, 4th).

The Bulldogs will also send Harmony Morgan (135, 3rd) and Payton Henson (120, 4th) to DeKalb.

Seneca’s Sammie Greisen will also move on after placing second at 125.

Girls basketball

Marquette 45, Serena 43: At Serena, the Crusaders rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Huskers.

Marquette was led by Hunter Hopkins (20 points, six steals, four assists) and Kaitlyn Davis (15 points, four rebounds, six steals).

Sage Mahler led Serena (15-15) with 11 points and four rebounds. Anna Hjerpe and Kendall Whiteaker each had eight points while Finley Jobst recorded six points, six rebounds and three assists.

Midland 62, Fieldcrest 38: At rural Varna, the Knights trailed 21-6 after one quarter and 36-17 at halftime in the loss to the Timberwolves.

TeriLynn Timmerman led all scorers with 20 points and six steals. Ivory Bryant added six points and eight rebounds, while Leah Armes and Kaitlyn Palm each had five points.

Boys basketball

Richmond-Burton 67, Sandwich 44: At Richmond, the Indians fell to 8-18 overall and 4-7 in Kishwaukee River Conference play with the loss to the Rockets.

Kade Pace led Sandwich with 12 points, with Brady Behringer adding eight points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Girls indoor track

Newark’s Doss and Creps run well at Plainfield: At the Plainfield South Cupid’s Arrow Invite, Newark’s Makenzie Doss placed ninth in the 400-meter (1 minute,11.68 seconds) and 13th in the 55-meter (8.45 seconds), while Annalyse Creps finished 11th in the 400 (1:19.14) and 14th in the 55 (8.50).