Newark falls to IMSA in Little Ten Tournament semifinals: The Times Thursday Roundup

Boys basketball

IMSA 46, Newark 37: In the championship semifinals of the Little Ten Conference Tournament at Somonauk, the top-seed Norsemen fell short against the No. 5-seeded Titans.

Newark (14-11) was led by Reggie Chapman (18 points, four rebounds, four assists), Cody Kulbartz (11 points, 16 rebounds, two blocks) and Nolan Anderson (six points, three rebounds).

Newark plays Hinckley-Big Rock at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the third-place game.

Indian Creek 55, Hinckley-Big Rock 49: In the championship semifinals of the Little Ten Conference Tournament at Somonauk, the No. 3-seeded Timberwolves advanced to the title game with the win over the No. 2-seeded Royals.

Serena 65, Leland 51: In the consolation semifinals of the Little Ten Conference Tournament at Somonauk, the No. 8-seeded Panthers fell to the No. 4-seeded Huskers.

Leland (11-14) was led by Declan Brennan (15 points, 12 rebounds), Gunnar Swenson (14 points), Isaac Risch (12 points) and Hayden Spoonmore (10 points).

Serena advances to play Somonauk in the consolation final at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Somonauk 59, LaMoille 47: In the consolation semifinals of the Little Ten Conference Tournament at Somonauk, the No. 6-seeded Bobcats defeated the No. 10-seeded Lions.

Owen Hopkins led Somonauk with 16 points with Landin Stillwell adding 13 points.

Girls basketball

Fieldcrest 59, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 58: At Minonk, the Knights fought back from a 10-point first-quarter deficit to defeat the Falcons in the Heart of Illinois Conference contest.

Terilynn Timmerman poured in 29 points for Fieldcrest, while Leah Armes added 10, Pru Mangan nine and Ivory Bryant eight.

Lexington 44, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 32: At Lexington, the Falcons were outscored 23-12 in the second half in the Heart of Illinois Conference loss to the Minutemen.

Emma Palaschak led FCW with 13 points, while Jaylei Leininger and Kora Edens added nine and eight points, respectively.

Wilmington 52, Streator 42: At Wilmington, the Bulldogs led by six points through three quarters but were outscored by 16 in the fourth to suffer the Illinois Central Eight Conference defeat.

Ava Gwaltney poured in 20 points – 15 of those on five made 3-pointers – and added five assists and four steals for Streator. Alexis Thomas (10 points, five rebounds), Rhea Huey (eight points, six rebounds) and Isabel Gutierrez (four points, 11 rebounds) also paced the Bulldogs.