Streator girls bowling finishes regular season with win over Morris: The Times Wednesday roundup

Girls bowling

Streator 2,332, Morris 1,928: At the Streator Elks on Wednesday, the host Bowlin’ Bulldogs rolled past Morris, finishing the regular season with a 7-4 record in dual meets.

Lily Michael’s 479 series (181 high game), Lisa Lopez’s 441 (156) and Kaitlyn Pettyjohn’s 412 (156) led Streator’s scores.

Girls basketball

Yorkville Christian 49, Serena 42: At Serena, the host Huskers (15-14) dropped the nonconference game despite a 15-point, five-rebound showing from Kendall Whiteaker and a 14-point night courtesy of Anna Hjerpe.

Finley Jobst added nine points in the defeat.

Amboy 54, Earlville 28: In nonconference play, the Red Raiders fell to the Clippers despite nine points from Addie Scherer and an eight-point, 14-rebound performance from Audrey Scherer.

Mendota 55, Somonauk/Leland 39: At Mendota, the visiting Bobcats lost the nonconference visit to the Trojans.

Kiley Mason (15 points), Kennedy Barshinger (nine points), Ella Roberts (seven points) and Abby Hohmann (10 rebounds, three assists) paced the Somonauk/Leland attack.

Boys basketball

Sandwich 60, Harvard 34: At Sandwich, the host Indians (8-17 overall, 4-6 Kishwaukee River Conference) picked up the conference triumph led by Brady Behringer’s 17 points and half dozen rebounds.

Eddie Ramirez added 10 points, with Griffin Somlock pitching in nine.