Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Projecting the Bureau County area girls subsectional seeds

Princeton junior Danika Burden muscles up for a shot between Riverdale's Katie Cox and Jillian Murray Tuesday night at Prouty Gym. The visiting Rams won 54-33.

Princeton and junior Danika Burden will be paired in the Mendota Subsectional A. Seed are to be announced at 4 p.m. Thursday. (Mike Vaughn)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Voting is underway by the coaches involved in girls subsectionals around the state with the seeds to be announced at 4 p.m. today and pairings on Friday. Here are Kevin Hieronymus’ projections for the Bureau County-area subsectionals

Class 1A Lanark Eastland Subsectional B

There are two 20-win teams and six teams with 18 or more wins in this subsectionals with regional sites to be held at Fulton and Galva

1) Sterling Newman (21-5) - The Comets, who are receiving votes in the AP Poll, have played four teams in the subsectional and beat them all with wins over Fulton (64-27), Orion (71-38), Wethersfield (59-40) and Pecatonica (48-42). They also have wins over notable 2A teams Alleman (54-38) and Princeton (56-41, 52-43).

2) Pecatonica (19-8) - The Indians have defeated Wethersfield (45-42) and Forreston (40-19) and lost to Newman (48-42).

3) Wethersfield (19-8) - The Geese are 2-2 against the field, including a 58-32 win over Bureau Valley with losses to Pecatonica (45-42) and Newman (59-42). They also have wins over 2A schools Kewanee (two), St. Bede, Hall and Rockridge.

4) Fulton (17-9) - The Steamers will bring a 17-9 home for the regionals including wins over BV (55-46), Stark County (46-39), Galva (61-40) and Morrison (57-23) and a split of NUIC games with Polo (52-50).

5) Bureau Valley (20-6) - The Storm have won 20 games for the first time since winning a regional title in 2009-10 at 20-6. The are 3-2 against the field, but with losses to Fulton and Wethersfield it will be hard for them to come in any higher than No. 5.

6) Polo (18-8) - The Marcos swept NUIC games over Forreston, Milledgeville and Morrison with a split against Fulton.

7) AlWood (10-12) - The Spartans have a 34-27 win over Fulton as well as wins over Orion (47-35) and Stark County (35-29) with Lincoln Trail losses to BV (42-28) and Wethersfield (47-31).

8) Orion (11-16) - The Chargers have beat Galva twice and Stark County once in their only games against subsectional teams.

9) Stark County (12-14) - The Rebels have lost to BV, Fulton, Wethersfield and Orion.

10) Forreston (9-15) - The Cardinals have two wins each over Milledgeville and Morrison with losses to Polo (two) and Pecatonica.

11) Milledgeville (6-15) - The Missiles have defeated Morrison twice with two losses each to Polo and Forreston.

12) Galva (5-19) - The Wildcats lost to Wethersfield 100-41.

13) Morrison (0-27) - Fillies still seeking its first win.

Class 2A Mendota Subsectional A

This will be one of the. strongest subsectionals in 2A with three 20-win teams, including Princeton. St. Bede and Riverdale are the regional hosts

1) Riverdale (22-3) - The only sure thing with this subsectional is the Rams will be the No. 1 seed and play at home for regionals. The Rams are 11-0 against the field with wins over Alleman (54-46), Princeton (54-33), E-P (43-37), Kewanee (49-25) and Mercer County (46-41) and two wins against Rockridge, Monmouth-Roseville and Sherrard. They have a game remaining vs. Mercer County tonight. They have lost twice to Rockford Lutheran and once to Rockford Christian.

2) Alleman (13-15) - Seven of the Pioneers’ 15 losses have come in the rugged Western Big 6 made up of 3A schools. They are 3-2 against the field with wins over Princeton (54-42), Sherrard (52-50) and Monmouth-Roseville (53-17) and losses to Riverdale (54-46) and Mercer County (45-39). Alleman, the defending sectional champion, took a hit with the transfer of all-stater Adalynn Voss to rival Moline.

(3) Princeton (20-6) - The Tigresses were headed toward a No. 1 seed with a program best 14-0 start. They hit a speed bump when senior standout Camryn Driscoll sustained a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 9. The Tigresses lost four out of their next five games, but have rebounded by winning four of their last five behind all-time leading scorer Keighley Davis with the only loss to Riverdale. They have defeated Sherrard and E-P, lost to Alleman and split with Kewanee.

4) Sherrard (15-9) - The Tigers have defeated Mercer County (49-38) with another meeting remaining, but have lost to Princeton and Alleman.

5) Mercer County (22-5) - The Rebels’ signature win is their 45-39 triumph at Alleman on Dec. 16. They have also defeated 3A Geneseo (51-39) and Davenport North (54-37). However, they have lost to Riverdale (46-41) and Sherrard (49-38) in consecutive games. Ten of their 22 wins have come against Class 1A schools.

6) St. Bede (16-11) - St. Bede has wins over Kewanee (50-47) and Hall (43-31) while losing to Mercer County (45-44) in their only contests against the field. The Bruins played in a 1A regional last year and are two years removed from placing fourth at state in 1A. They remain in a 1A conference, the Tri-County. The Bruins have three early-season losses to 3A schools at the Pontiac Tournament.

7) Kewanee (15-12) - The Boilermakers are 2-0 against Monmouth-Roseville, 2-1 against E-P with a split with Princeton while losing to St. Bede.

8) Erie-Prophetstown (12-10) - The Panthers are 2-6 against the field with wins over Rockridge and Kewanee.

9) Hall (12-16) - The Red Devils are 3-6 against the field with two losses to E-P and a win over Rockridge.

10) Monmouth-Roseville (6-20) - The Titans are 1-8 against the field with a win over Rockridge, who they play tonight.

11) Rockridge (5-18) - The Rockets are 0-9 against the field.

BCRBCR SportsBureau Valley PrepsHall PrepsPrinceton Preps
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL