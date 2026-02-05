Projecting the Bureau County area girls subsectional seeds

Princeton and junior Danika Burden will be paired in the Mendota Subsectional A. Seed are to be announced at 4 p.m. Thursday. (Mike Vaughn)

Voting is underway by the coaches involved in girls subsectionals around the state with the seeds to be announced at 4 p.m. today and pairings on Friday. Here are Kevin Hieronymus’ projections for the Bureau County-area subsectionals

Class 1A Lanark Eastland Subsectional B

There are two 20-win teams and six teams with 18 or more wins in this subsectionals with regional sites to be held at Fulton and Galva

1) Sterling Newman (21-5) - The Comets, who are receiving votes in the AP Poll, have played four teams in the subsectional and beat them all with wins over Fulton (64-27), Orion (71-38), Wethersfield (59-40) and Pecatonica (48-42). They also have wins over notable 2A teams Alleman (54-38) and Princeton (56-41, 52-43).

2) Pecatonica (19-8) - The Indians have defeated Wethersfield (45-42) and Forreston (40-19) and lost to Newman (48-42).

3) Wethersfield (19-8) - The Geese are 2-2 against the field, including a 58-32 win over Bureau Valley with losses to Pecatonica (45-42) and Newman (59-42). They also have wins over 2A schools Kewanee (two), St. Bede, Hall and Rockridge.

4) Fulton (17-9) - The Steamers will bring a 17-9 home for the regionals including wins over BV (55-46), Stark County (46-39), Galva (61-40) and Morrison (57-23) and a split of NUIC games with Polo (52-50).

5) Bureau Valley (20-6) - The Storm have won 20 games for the first time since winning a regional title in 2009-10 at 20-6. The are 3-2 against the field, but with losses to Fulton and Wethersfield it will be hard for them to come in any higher than No. 5.

6) Polo (18-8) - The Marcos swept NUIC games over Forreston, Milledgeville and Morrison with a split against Fulton.

7) AlWood (10-12) - The Spartans have a 34-27 win over Fulton as well as wins over Orion (47-35) and Stark County (35-29) with Lincoln Trail losses to BV (42-28) and Wethersfield (47-31).

8) Orion (11-16) - The Chargers have beat Galva twice and Stark County once in their only games against subsectional teams.

9) Stark County (12-14) - The Rebels have lost to BV, Fulton, Wethersfield and Orion.

10) Forreston (9-15) - The Cardinals have two wins each over Milledgeville and Morrison with losses to Polo (two) and Pecatonica.

11) Milledgeville (6-15) - The Missiles have defeated Morrison twice with two losses each to Polo and Forreston.

12) Galva (5-19) - The Wildcats lost to Wethersfield 100-41.

13) Morrison (0-27) - Fillies still seeking its first win.

Class 2A Mendota Subsectional A

This will be one of the. strongest subsectionals in 2A with three 20-win teams, including Princeton. St. Bede and Riverdale are the regional hosts

1) Riverdale (22-3) - The only sure thing with this subsectional is the Rams will be the No. 1 seed and play at home for regionals. The Rams are 11-0 against the field with wins over Alleman (54-46), Princeton (54-33), E-P (43-37), Kewanee (49-25) and Mercer County (46-41) and two wins against Rockridge, Monmouth-Roseville and Sherrard. They have a game remaining vs. Mercer County tonight. They have lost twice to Rockford Lutheran and once to Rockford Christian.

2) Alleman (13-15) - Seven of the Pioneers’ 15 losses have come in the rugged Western Big 6 made up of 3A schools. They are 3-2 against the field with wins over Princeton (54-42), Sherrard (52-50) and Monmouth-Roseville (53-17) and losses to Riverdale (54-46) and Mercer County (45-39). Alleman, the defending sectional champion, took a hit with the transfer of all-stater Adalynn Voss to rival Moline.

(3) Princeton (20-6) - The Tigresses were headed toward a No. 1 seed with a program best 14-0 start. They hit a speed bump when senior standout Camryn Driscoll sustained a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 9. The Tigresses lost four out of their next five games, but have rebounded by winning four of their last five behind all-time leading scorer Keighley Davis with the only loss to Riverdale. They have defeated Sherrard and E-P, lost to Alleman and split with Kewanee.

4) Sherrard (15-9) - The Tigers have defeated Mercer County (49-38) with another meeting remaining, but have lost to Princeton and Alleman.

5) Mercer County (22-5) - The Rebels’ signature win is their 45-39 triumph at Alleman on Dec. 16. They have also defeated 3A Geneseo (51-39) and Davenport North (54-37). However, they have lost to Riverdale (46-41) and Sherrard (49-38) in consecutive games. Ten of their 22 wins have come against Class 1A schools.

6) St. Bede (16-11) - St. Bede has wins over Kewanee (50-47) and Hall (43-31) while losing to Mercer County (45-44) in their only contests against the field. The Bruins played in a 1A regional last year and are two years removed from placing fourth at state in 1A. They remain in a 1A conference, the Tri-County. The Bruins have three early-season losses to 3A schools at the Pontiac Tournament.

7) Kewanee (15-12) - The Boilermakers are 2-0 against Monmouth-Roseville, 2-1 against E-P with a split with Princeton while losing to St. Bede.

8) Erie-Prophetstown (12-10) - The Panthers are 2-6 against the field with wins over Rockridge and Kewanee.

9) Hall (12-16) - The Red Devils are 3-6 against the field with two losses to E-P and a win over Rockridge.

10) Monmouth-Roseville (6-20) - The Titans are 1-8 against the field with a win over Rockridge, who they play tonight.

11) Rockridge (5-18) - The Rockets are 0-9 against the field.