Seneca girls earn Tri-County vitory; Woodland boys earn win No. 17: The Times Tuesday roundup

Girls basketball

Seneca 42, Henry-Senachwine 31: At Henry, the Fighting Irish improved to 11-16 overall and 3-3 in Tri-County Conference play with the victory over the Mallards.

Graysen Provance had 14 points for Seneca with Tessa Krull adding eight and Emma Mino six.

Emma Palaschak

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 57, Cornerstone Christian 21: At Bloomington, the Falcons led 17-6 after one period and 30-16 at halftime in the triumph over the Cyclones.

Emma Palaschak led FCW with 20 points with Jaylei Leininger posting 18 and Kora Edens 11.

Coal City 44, Serena 41: At Serena, the Huskers fell to 15-13 on the year with the loss to the Coalers.

Anna Hjerpe led Serena with 12 points and three rebounds, while Parker Twait added 10 points. Brynley Glade and Kendall Whiteaker (four rebounds) chipped in six points apiece

Addie Scherer

Earlville 39, Putnam County 25: At Earlville, the Red Raiders were led to the win over the Panthers by Addie Scherer’s 17 points.

Audrey Scherer added eight points and seven rebounds for Earlville, while Bailey Miller chipped in five points and 10 rebounds.

St. Bede 73, Newark 21: At Newark, the Norsemen were defeated by the visiting Bruins.

Boys basketball

Sterling Newman 78, Marquette 51: At Sterling, the Crusaders (17-6) were outscored 43-24 in the second half in the loss to the Comets (25-1).

Luke McCullough led Marquette with 14 points with Blayden Cassel adding 12, Lucas Craig 11 and Alec Novotney nine.

Nolan Price (J.T. Pedelty)

Woodland 68, Tri-Point 50: At the Warriors Dome in rural Streator, the Warriors (17-7) led 18-8 after one quarter, 37-20 at the half and 53-33 heading to the fourth in the win over the Chargers.

Nolan Price sank five 3-pointers and led Woodland with 15 points. Nate Berry had 14 points, Jaron Follmer 11 and Brezdyn Simons eight.

Zeb Maxwell

Seneca 64, Beecher 60 (2 OT): At Beecher, the Fighting Irish (12-13) outlasted the Bobcats for the victory.

Zeb Maxwell led Seneca with 22 points, while Cam Shriey and Colton Baudino chipped in 15 and 14, respectively.

Indian Creek 51, Somonauk 27: In the quarterfinals of the 107th annual Little Ten Conference Tournament, the host and No. 6-seeded Bobcats fell to the No. 3-seeded Timberwolves.

Somonauk - which plays LaMoille in the consolation bracket semifinals at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the middle school gym - was led by 12 points from Owen Hopkins.

Fieldcrest 56, Ridgeview 47: At Colfax, Drew Overocker scored 17 points to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory over the Mustangs.

Kash Klendworth had 16 points for Fieldcrest (12-10, 3-4 HOIC), while Eli Gerdes added 11.