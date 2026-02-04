La Salle County Sheriff encourages trap-and-release for feral cats

A feral cat after Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR), a program used to manage outdoor cat colonies by trapping feral cats, having them spayed or neutered, then returning them to their territory, where they can live out their lives without contributing to pet overpopulation. (Photo provided by Sandy Knott)

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to explore trap-and-release as a means of dealing with the overpopulation of feral cats.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said there is a critical difference between a domesticated stray -- a cat that wanders temporarily from home -- and a feral cat, which cannot be domesticated.

“Trapping outside cats and trying to surrender them to a shelter is not a safe way to help them,” the sheriff’s office said. “Sadly, many cats which arrive at shelters will be euthanized due to limited funding and overcrowding, and surrendering a feral cat which is often deemed unadoptable seals this fate.

“Remember, never confine a healthy community cat prior to a plan being in place for spay/neuter and return to their area.”

Trap-neuter-return is a scientific, humane method proven to be effective in reducing feline overpopulation. It is the only method that has proven to be effective and sustainable. Cats are spayed/neutered at low-cost organizations, vaccinated (rabies and FVRCP), microchipped and then returned to the outside area they call home. The ear tip they receive during the vetting process is a symbol of their sterilization and a sign that they should not be confined. The spay/neuter process reduces unwanted behaviors such as fighting, spraying, etc.

“Our community cats hold a special place in the hearts of many cat lovers across the globe. These kitties don’t rely on humans to get by, but many humans with a heart for cats in need make the conscious effort to try and give these cats a chance at a better life, assisting them with proper nutrition and habitat in which to retreat from predators and humans.

“Those who choose to humanely help community cats must do so in a responsible manner, including proper feeding methods and spay/neuter.”

Resources and partner agencies include:

Low-cost vet services: