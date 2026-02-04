La Salle County Sheriff encourages trap-and-release for feral cats

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to explore trap-and-release as a means of dealing with the overpopulation of feral cats.
In a press release, the sheriff’s office said there is a critical difference between a domesticated stray -- a cat that wanders temporarily from home -- and a feral cat, which cannot be domesticated.
“Trapping outside cats and trying to surrender them to a shelter is not a safe way to help them,” the sheriff’s office said. “Sadly, many cats which arrive at shelters will be euthanized due to limited funding and overcrowding, and surrendering a feral cat which is often deemed unadoptable seals this fate.
“Remember, never confine a healthy community cat prior to a plan being in place for spay/neuter and return to their area.”
Trap-neuter-return is a scientific, humane method proven to be effective in reducing feline overpopulation. It is the only method that has proven to be effective and sustainable. Cats are spayed/neutered at low-cost organizations, vaccinated (rabies and FVRCP), microchipped and then returned to the outside area they call home. The ear tip they receive during the vetting process is a symbol of their sterilization and a sign that they should not be confined. The spay/neuter process reduces unwanted behaviors such as fighting, spraying, etc.
“Our community cats hold a special place in the hearts of many cat lovers across the globe. These kitties don’t rely on humans to get by, but many humans with a heart for cats in need make the conscious effort to try and give these cats a chance at a better life, assisting them with proper nutrition and habitat in which to retreat from predators and humans.
“Those who choose to humanely help community cats must do so in a responsible manner, including proper feeding methods and spay/neuter.”
Resources and partner agencies include:
- www.safehousepets.org
- https://www.alleycat.org/our-work/trap-neuter-return/
- https://www.alleycat.org/.../the-vacuum-effect-why-catch.../