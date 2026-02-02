Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

No trial this week in Streator City Park shooting

Doyle’s lawyer asks for continuance, granted until March 13

Tyshawn K. Doyle

Tyshawn K. Doyle (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

By Tom Collins

The suspect in the Streator City Park shooting will not stand trial this week.

Doyle, 34, of Streator (also listed in Chicago) appeared Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court for jury trial. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of armed habitual criminal. He also is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony carrying up to 15 years.

However, Chicago defense attorney Charles K. Snowden requested a continuance. La Salle County Judge Michael C. Jansz agreed and Doyle will next appear for a status hearing on March 13.

Doyle has been in custody since August of 2024 after police developed him as the suspect in a shots-fired incident at a July 20, 2024, birthday party (children were present) in the park. One victim was struck but recovered.

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.