Somonauk cheer heading to state; Raiden Terry wrestles to regional title: The Times Saturday Roundup

Competitive cheerleading

Somonauk qualifies for IHSA State: At the Oswego Seectional, Somonauk’s cheer squad tied for fourth in the Class 1A standings with 85.47 points, earning a qualifying trip to IHSA State next weekend at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Competing but not advancing were Sandwich (14th place) in Class 1A, La Salle-Peru (13th) in Class 2A and Ottawa (6th) in the Coed Division.

Boys wrestling

Seneca’s Terry wins title at Coal City: In the Class 1A Coal City Regional, the Fighting Irish placed fourth and Dwight 11th of 12 competing teams.

Raiden Terry was Seneca’s top finisher on the day, winning the individual title at 120 pounds. Terry captured the championship with an 18-3, third period technical fall over Reed-Custer’s Cole Harris in the title bout.

Seneca's Raiden Terry (Brian Hoxsey)

Chase Rod (150) and Landen Venecia (190) also advanced to sectionals via third-place finishes.

Dwight’s lone sectional qualifier was Gavin Bafia (175) with a third-place finish.

The advancers will compete in the 1A Coal City Sectional the weekend of Feb. 13-14.

Girls basketball

Clinton 51, Serena 22: At the Seneca Shootout, the Huskers (15-12) fell despite eight points scored by Anna Hjerpe and six courtesy of Alexa McNally.

Marquette 47, Coal City 41: At the Seneca Shootout, the Crusaders bested the Coalers led by a 27-point, eight-rebound seven-steal performance by Kaitlyn Davis.

Hunter Hopkins (nine points, 11 rebounds, six assists) and Kinley Rick (eight points) also paced Marquette.

Marquette's Kaitlyn Davis (Brian Hoxsey)

Monticello 47, Seneca 45: At the Seneca Shootout, the host Fighting Irish rallied to tie the Sages 22-22 at the half, but fell to 9-16 with the defeat,

Boys basketball

Ottawa 60, Marmion 55: At Kingman Gym, the Pirates bounced back from a last-second loss at Rochelle on Friday with a nonconference home victory.

The win lifts Ottawa to 11-9 on the winter.

Morton 72, Streator 42: At Morton, the visiting Bulldogs (9-12) suffered their second straight loss to an opponent ranked in the latest Associated Press Class 3A state rankings.

Brennen Stillwell with 16 points and LA Moton with 13 both scored in double digits for Streator. Joe Hoekstra chipped in eight points.

Leland 72, Earlville 27: In the opening round of the Little Ten Conference Tournament hosted by Somonauk, the Panthers overwhelmed their former co-op partner led by 23 points from Declan Brennan, 14 scored by Hayden Spoonmore and a dozen apiece courtesy of Tristan Garcia and Isaac Risch.

Leland takes on top-seeded Newark on Monday in the quarterfinals.

LaMoille 53, DePue 38: Also in the opening round of the Little Ten Conference Tournament, LaMoille advanced to Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

Girls bowling

Streator 11th at Dixon: In the Dixon Invitational, the Bowlin’ Bulldogs were short-handed due to illness but were led by senior Lily Michael’s fourth-place finish with a 1,199 six-game series (244, 222, 219 high games).

Jenna Onasch with an 880 and Giselle Guadarrama with an 865 were next for Streator.