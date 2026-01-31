Seneca defeats Dwight for 3rd place at Tri-County Tournament: The Times Friday Roundup

Boys basketball

Seneca 62, Dwight 58: In the third-place game of the 99th annual Tri-County Conference Tournament, Fighting Irish senior Zeb Maxwell registered a game-high double-double of 25 points and 17 rebounds in the win over the Trojans.

Seneca (11-13), which trailed 14-7 after the opening quarter, 24-21 at halftime but held a 40-38 advantage heading to the fourth quarter, also received 10 points from Brady Sheedy and eight points apiece from Cam Shriey (12 rebounds) and Brayden Simek (eight rebounds).

Dwight (11-10) was led by 14 points and four rebounds each from Evan Cox and Joey Starks. Collin Bachand added 13 points and Trevor Jensen (11 rebounds) and Joe Duffy (six rebounds) six points each.

Newark 71, DePue 36: At DePue, the Norsemen stayed unbeaten in Little Ten Conference play with the big win over the Little Giants.

Newark (13-10, 7-0) was led by Cody Kulbartz (19 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, two blocks), Reggie Chapman (16 points, six rebounds, three assists), Kellen Westerfield (11 points, seven rebounds, five assists), and Dylan Kulbartz (10 points, five rebounds).

Leland 91, Earlville 36: At Earlville, the Panthers Declan Brennan scored a school-record 44 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in the win over the Red Raiders.

Leland (10-12, 2-5) also received 14 points from Isaac Risch and 11 points from Jackson Torman 11 points.

Earlville (1-21, 1-6) was led by Landen Tirevold’s 11 points.

IMSA 52, Somonauk 20: At Somonauk, the Bobcats dropped the LTC contest to the Titans.

Johnsburg 59, Sandwich 31: At Johnsburg, the Indians dropped the Kishwaukee River Conference game to the Skyhawks.

Brady Behringer led Sandwich (7-17, 3-6) with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Griffin Somlock had seven points, five rebounds and four assists.

Competitive Dance

Ottawa, Fieldcrest have seasons end in state prelims: At Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, the Pirates (79.98) placed 28th in Class 2A, while Fieldcrest (74.80) finished 26th in 1A but failed to advance to Saturday’s finals.